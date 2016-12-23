Pre-election war grows between AAP, BJP

The election campaign war between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP has started heating up as the State Legislative Assembly elections draws closer.

The BJP on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), accusing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of indulging in “insinuation and malicious campaign against Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar” through its posters, while the AAP claimed that outdoor publicity companies signed on by it are being threatened to pull down poll-related hoardings by police sleuths.

“Contractors who we have legitimately engaged for putting up hoardings are being threatened by the CID [Criminal Investigation Department] of the Goa Police, [who are] asking them to pull down the hoardings. Are we heading towards Gestapo rule?” AAP Goa spokesperson, Dr. Oscar Rebello said.

Dr. Rebello added that the hoardings in question were harmless and featured two images — of AAP’s Chief Ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes and Chief Minister Parsekar, accompanied by a question that read ‘Who will save Goa?’, with Mr. Gomes’ image accompanied by the word ‘honest’ and Mr. Parsekar’s image followed by three question marks.

A police complaint filed by BJP against the poster, reads, “This is a matter [that is] insinuating, derogatory and highly malicious in nature, as the aforesaid accused [AAP] are purposely trying to malign the image of the Chief Minister and also trying to create unrest in the society ahead of the elections.”

In their complaint to the CEO, the BJP said the poster questioned the honesty of Mr. Parsekar.