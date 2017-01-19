Poll aspirants providing repair funds to societies: activist

more-in

Pune: A city-based right to information activist has alleged that prospective candidates for the civic polls are using illicit tactics to lure voters, despite the model code of conduct already in force.

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, activist Vijay Kumbhar has accused several aspirants of illegally providing funds for repair and renovation of housing societies across the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

“Even the so-called educated people from these housing societies have put their votes for the sell, accepting freebies in the form of ‘gifts’, free lunch parties and tours whose expenses are fully paid by these poll aspirants,” Mr. Kumbhar said.

He claimed that a number of societies in Chinchwad, Warje, Bhosari areas had asked for, and were provided, money from prospective candidates, for activities like colouring and repairing of building blocks, improvement of roads, installation of CCTV cameras, lift-repairing, and even construction of small temples.

“Both parties are equally guilty of purchasing votes. While stopping these activities may be difficult, it is certainly not impossible,” Mr. Kumbhar said, while urging authorities to trace the candidates’ expenditure on the alleged sops. He has also asked the authorities to penalise society committee members if they are found guilty.

He has also demanded that municipal corporations be asked to put out all work orders issued in the last three four months on their website.

“The expenses for work done within society premises are usually denoted under some ‘public work’ heading. If the corporations upload their work orders, then this illicit expenditure can be detected,” Mr. Kumbhar said.

Meanwhile, residents of 50 cooperative housing societies — primarily from ‘low voter turnout’ areas — have said they will take steps to ensure an improved polling percentage in the civic elections on February 21.

Societies — chiefly in the NIBM Road area, Wanowrie, Salunke Vihar and Fatimanagar — have decided to take the lead in ensuring that residents turn out in greater numbers. Residents have also proposed to secure voters’ lists from the PMC and the PCMC, and tally names as per wards.