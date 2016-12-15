Parties demanded demonstration of VVPATs: Election Commissioner

more-in

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi on Thursday said that political parties demanded the demonstration of the new Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails(VVPATs) to political parties and voters to make them aware about the functioning of the machine.

He said that it is most likely that this new system could be used all over in the coming Assembly elections.

Deliberating on the summary revision and electoral rolls, Mr. Zaidi said special summary revision 2017 has been extensively carried out in Goa with Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation(SVEEP) activities. He said 46,700 new voters have been added in the State while 15,293 applications have been received for deletion of names from the voters list.