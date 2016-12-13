Parsekar sacks two MGP Ministers from Goa Cabinet

more-in

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar sacked two Cabinet Ministers of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), a partner of the BJP-led ruling alliance, on Monday evening. The move follows MGP’s demand that Mr. Parsekar be replaced as the CM ahead of the 2017 State Assembly elections.

The Ministers, Sudin Dhavlikar and Dipak Dhavlikar, from Public Works Department and Weights and Measures department, had said Mr. Parsekar has failed to abide by the alliance “dharma”.

In a fax message to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha late Monday evening, Mr. Parsekar said that under Article (164)1 of the Constitution, he recommended her to remove the two Ministers from the Cabinet. He added that the portfolios allotted to the two would be held by him till the further arrangement.

Mr. Parsekar told The Hindu that the MGP Ministers had continuously challenged the BJP by their statements.

“Though they had been challenging me, and consequently the BJP, I took my time and consulted party higher ups, and finally dropped them by using my prerogative under Article 164(1). If they have no faith in the Chief Minister elected by the BJP, they should have resigned,” Mr. Parsekar said.

The decision follows several days of bitterness that played out between the alliance.

On Monday morning, Mr. Parsekar had ruled out his stepping down and had publicly asked the Ministers to resign from the Cabinet.

The BJP has a thin majority of 21 members in the 40 member Assembly.