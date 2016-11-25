Parsekar calls for switch to cashless transactions

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Friday admitted that demonetisation of high value currency notes has caused discomfort to people in Goa, but suggested that it is high time people in the State go for cashless transactions.

Mr. Parsekar also said that the State government has been requesting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for smaller denomination currency notes, in reply to a question at a press conference, held after the Cabinet meeting at the State Secretariat, on Friday.

“I accept there is discomfort,” he said, when asked about the hardships still being faced by the cash-strapped residents of the State.

He said that the State government was “pursuing” the RBI to dispatch small denomination notes to ease the sufferings of those standing in queues to exchange the old notes for the new, valid currency. However, he added that the queues have reduced and cannot be seen in the State now.

He also claimed that he himself did not face any difficulty in accessing small denomination currency from banks.

“Today morning, I sent one of my staffers to the bank. He came back in 5 minutes. I had asked for smaller denomination notes. I got them,” Mr. Parsekar said.

“It is high time we switch over to cashless transactions,” he added, but did not respond to a question about the possibility of such a shift in an economy where a large number of the population is still unaware of information technology and digitalisation.