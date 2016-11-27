PM slams Opposition for bandh call,asks people to switch to e-wallet

Narendra Modi said the decision on demonetisation was tough. | Photo Credit: File Photo/The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at opposition parties for their ‘Bharat Bandh’ call against demonetisaion, saying they are organising the strike at a time when he is trying to root out corruption and black money.

“I am stopping black money and corruption and some are giving call for Bharat Bandh,” he said at BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ rally here in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Without naming any opposition party, Modi asked, “Should there be ‘Bharat Bandh’ or should the route of corruption be blocked?”

Several opposition parties have given a call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Monday to protest against the Centre’s demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

The Prime Minister said the decision on demonetisation was tough, “but (the) future will be bright”.

Referring to the problems being faced by common man including villagers in withdrawing money, he advised them to take the e-wallet route.

“Era of wallet has gone, you can use your mobile phone as your bank branch with the same ease with which you take snaps and send them to friends,” Modi said.