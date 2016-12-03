PM calls himself a fakir, but wears Rs. 10 lakh suit: Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with AAP founder Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting at 7 Racecourse Road in New Delhi in this February 12, 2015 file photo. In a tweet on Saturday, Mr. Kejriwal took on Mr. Modi saying while on the one hand, the PM called himself a fakir, he also wore expensive attire. | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

“Everyday, you wear four new pairs of clothes ... and tour the world,” he tweets.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘fakir’ remark and said the PM calls himself a hermit, but wears a suit worth Rs 10 lakh and tours the world.

“Modi ji you [call yourself] a fakir? Everyday, you wear four new pairs of clothes, you wear a Rs. 10 lakh suit and tour the world. People have lost trust in your words,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

In his rally at Moradabad on Saturday, Mr. Modi said he was being targeted for cracking down on those with black money.

“I am being hounded as if I have committed some crime by waging a battle against graft. But, what can my opponents do to me? I am a fakir [hermit]...jhola ley kar chaley jayenge [I will exit with my little belongings],” Mr. Modi said.

‘Modi killing institutions’

In another tweet, he accused Mr. Modi of killing institutions and has said what the country has achieved in 65 years will be undone by him in next five years.

“This PM killing institutions one by one — RBI, CBI, universities n now judiciary. Wat India achieved in 65 yrs will be undone by him in 5 yrs,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.