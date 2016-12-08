Over Rs. 8 lakh looted by gunmen from Pulwama bank

more-in

Unidentified gunmen looted over Rs. 8 lakh from a branch of J&K Bank in south Kashmir on Thursday afternoon.

Sources said the gunmen alighted at the branch located in far-off village of Arihal, Pulwama, over 30 km away from Srinagar. Initial reports suggest over four gunmen barged into the branch and took away over Rs. 8 lakh and fired in the air before fleeing from the spot.

The security forces are yet to confirm the exact amount of money looted and the group involved.

A police official said a team of security forces has been dispatched for the area to ascertain the details of the bank robbery.

In a similar act, a group of the Lashkar-e-Toiba’s (LeT) outfit robbed the J&K Bank’s Malpora branch in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district of Rs. 14 lakh on November 21.

The police had related the robbery with demonetisation move, claiming militant outfits were facing new notes crunch.