Over 25,000 MoUs signed at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

GANDHINAGAR: More than 25,000 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) were inked at the three-day Vibrant Gujarat Summit, which ended on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that 25,578 MoUs were signed by various departments and entities of the government with private investors and corporates. Out of these, 18,533 are in the small and medium enterprises sector.

However, the State government has not given the figure of total investments pledged by the investors.

One of the major agreements was with French aircraft maker Airbus, who intends to set up a manufacturing facility in the State. However, according to State government sources, the MoU with Airbus will be implemented only if the company gets a contract with the Defence Ministry for supply of military aircraft and choppers.

Gujarat Chief Secretary Dr. J.N. Singh said the Airbus officials visited the proposed site in Dholera SIR and discussed the project details with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Most MoUs signed at the summit are for expansion of existing projects in the State. Even Central government entities like the Indian Railways, nationalised banks and Public Sector Undertakings have signed MoUs for expansion of their existing projects or providing credit to the industries in Gujarat.

The Indian Railways has signed an MoU pledging investment of Rs. 67,000 crore for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, which was announced in the railway budget.