Orphanage principal booked for sexually abusing child

Police on Friday booked a principal of an orphanage in south Tripura for sexually abusing a girl. The 7-year-old girl alleged that she was repeatedly molested by Maharaj (the Principal) of ‘Alor Dishari’ – the Home located at Amtali Bazar.

Meanwhile, Mrinmoy Sen, a left front councilor of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, who was accused of molesting a minor girl, has been sent to judicial custody for two weeks after a court rejected his interim bail.

Opposition parties and rights groups earlier condemned the prosecution and police for loopholes in investigation that had set the accused free hours after his arrest under POCSO Act on December 10 last.

Molestation incident at the orphanage created widespread condemnation and sensation in Gomati district. The 53-year-old principal has been absconding after the victim narrated her ordeal.

“We have conducted medical test of the girl at the district hospital. We are doing investigation as per set guidelines,” Investigation Officer P.K. Sarkar told The Hindu on phone.

Home in-charge Pranab Das lodged the complaint with Kakraban police station. He also accused a lady official for abetting the Principal Nilkrishna Roy to commit sexual misconduct on the child at the home that houses 25 girl inmates.

The Police has registered complaint under section 376 of IPC and 6 of POCSO Act. They are set to interview other girls to know if there were other similar instances.