Odisha Assembly mourns demise of Jayalalithaa

Floral tributes paid to a photo of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Odisha Assembly on Tuesday mourned the demise Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and the proceedings of the House were adjourned for the day as a tribute to the late leader who passed away on Monday night.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who moved the obituary motion, expressed grief and described Jayalalithaa’s demise as a national loss.

“She was the leader of the masses and had made immense contribution to the development and welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. Her benevolent measures endeared her to one and all,” said Mr. Patnaik.

“Jayalalithaa ji had a special relationship with Odisha and the people of Odisha. She had always stood by us in both our good and bad times,” observed Mr. Patnaik.

“Her death is a national loss. The people of Odisha stand in solidarity with the people of Tamil Nadu in this hour of grief and bereavement. She is no more. But she will continue to live in the hearts of millions of people especially among the women whom she cared deeply,” the Chief Minister said in the House.

Later, Mr. Patnaik flew down to Chennai to attend her funeral.

Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra and BJP Legislature Party leader Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo also paid tributes to Ms. Jayalalithaa.

All the members of the Assembly stood in silence for a minute as a mark of respect, before Speaker Niranjan Pujari adjourned the house for the day.