No privatisation of parties for development of rivers: Minister

PANAJI: The Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping, Mansukh L. Mandaviya informed Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shantaram Naik in a letter early this week that there is no proposal for negotiations with private companies for development of rivers at present.

In the letter, Mr. Madaviya says expenditure to develop waterways in Goa will be made from the Government Budgetary Support (GBS), Goa-based major port of Mormugao Port trust (MPT), and the Government of Goa.

For development of national waterways in the State, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) with MPT.

The Ministry of Shipping has declared 106 new waterways as National Waterways (NWs) under National Waterways Act, 2016, in addition to five existing NWs notified earlier.

The requirement of funds for development of six national waterways in the State would be known after the finalisation of the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), Mr. Mandaviya said.

Betul Satellite Port

In the letter, Mr. Mandaviya further states that a social impact study for the proposed Satellite Port in Betul, South Goa has not been done, nor have any statutory clearances required for the purpose been obtained.

The Minister also said that Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) is exploring various options for expanding port infrastructure, including expansion possibilities at Betul, and a request has been made to Goa Government on allottment of 107.10 acres of land for the purpose.