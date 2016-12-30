No intention to ban cash transactions: Goa to GSHRC

The Goa government, in an affidavit submitted to the Goa State Human Rights Commission (GSHRC), has said that it does not intend to ban cash transactions completely and it is only attempting to facilitate business transactions after demonetisation.

In an affidavit filed before the GSHRC, the Goa Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Dipak Bandekar on Wednesday stated that no attempt has been made to cut or stop cash payments and the State government was merely facilitating alternative modes of payment.

Mr. Bandekar also clarified on behalf of the Chief Secretary that the trade circular issued earlier by the Commercial Taxes department was only an appeal and that it was not making electronic modes of payment compulsory.

The complaint was filed before the GSHRC by activist and lawyer Aires Rodrigues against the State Government’s November 30 circular that sought to make all business activity in the State adopt cashless modes of payment. The hearing on the case has been adjourned till January 23.

The complainant had stated that the Goa government had decided to make the State turn to cashless transactions — in gross violation of human rights — without thinking about the consequences.

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, who holds finance portfolio, had later admitted the blunder and asked the department to withdraw the circular. He emphasised that Goa government had no intention of adopting cashless transactions in the State completely, but was only encouraging people to use less cash and make use of the various digital modes of payment.