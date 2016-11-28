No bandh in Uttarakhand; Rallies mark ‘Jan Akrosh Diwas’

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat addressing the Congress workers in Dehradun before the Jan Akrosh rally was flagged off.

Markets across Uttarakhand remained opened, on Monday, even as the Congress workers and leaders, including Chief Minister Harish Rawat, participated in rallies across the State to mark the 'Jan Akrosh Diwas'.

A memorandum addressed to the President was also presented by the Congress to Uttarakhand Governor K.K. Paul. The memorandum mentioned that the farmers and the poor were the ones who were worst affected by demonetisation; their situation needed to be looked into and that some relief should be offered to them.

During the rally, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Jot Singh Bisht said, “Congress stands with the people who are facing problems due to demonetisation... The party is undertaking 'Jan Akrosh' rallies across the State, today [on Monday].”

The Congress in Uttarakhand did not participate in the bandh since the businessmen in the State were already facing income issues due to demonetisation, Mr Bisht said.

Markets remained opened across Uttarakhand, on Monday, as traders too did not support the bandh stating that it would further exacerbate the problems they were facing due to demonetisation.

However, Uttarakhand, being a tourism-based economy, is facing the brunt of demonetisation. Considering this Mr Rawat, on Monday, ordered that a committee headed by the State's chief secretary be formed to study the impact of demonetisation on the State's revenue and economy. Mr Rawat also instructed the committee to suggest ideas that could help reduce the impact of demonetisation.