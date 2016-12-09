New currency notes worth Rs. 76 lakh seized in Surat

Surat police on Friday arrested four persons, including a woman, carrying Rs 76 lakhs in new currency notes.

The police seized 3,800 notes of Rs 2,000 denomination from them when their Maharashtra-registered Honda City car bearing MH-15 EP 4455 was intercepted.

"We have arrested them and seized Rs. 76 lakh from them. The income tax authorities have been informed about the seizure of new currency notes," a police official from Surat said.

The Surat seizure comes a day after Porbandar police arrested two persons carrying 1,073 currency notes of Rs 2000 denomination on Thursday.

In both cases, the police have launched probes regarding procurement of such a large number of new currency notes by those who have been held.