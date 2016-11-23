Naxals killed in Jharkhand

more-in

Six suspected Naxals were killed in a gunbattle with CRPF commandos in the jungles of the Maoist violence—affected Latehar district of Jharkhand.

The encounter was reported around 9 AM from the Karamdih-Chhipadohar jungles of the said district when a squad of CoBRA commandos of the CRPF was out on patrol, officials said.

“Six bodies of Naxals in uniform, an INSAS rifle, an SLR, a carbine and three other firearms have been recovered from the spot. Search operations are on,” they said.

Further details are awaited, they added.