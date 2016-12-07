Navy vessel begins three-day visit to Australia

more-in

PANAJI: The Indian Navy’s Offshore Patrol Vessel Sumitra, reached Darwin, Australia on Tuesday, in pursuit of India’s ‘Act East’ policy and outreach to friendly countries.

The three-day visit to Australia is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing maritime security cooperation between the two countries.

During the stay in harbour, various activities are being planned such as professional interactions with the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), and discussions towards enhancing inter-operability. On departure, the ship would undertake a Passage Exercise with RAN ships.

Sumitra is the fourth of the Saryu class ships, based on an indigenous design and constructed by Goa Shipyard Ltd., a defence shipyard in Goa. The ship recently participated in the Royal New Zealand Navy’s International Naval Review 2016.