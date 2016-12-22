Other States

Naveen’s chopper kept hovering for 45 minutes in air

Naveen Patnaik   | Photo Credit: SOMASHEKAR G R N

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s chopper kept hovering midair for about 45 minutes as it could not locate the coordinates for landing at Kotpad in Odisha’s Koraput district on Thursday.

Although the chopper did not go missing from radar, it gave security agencies nervous moments.

Mr. Patnaik had gone to Koraput for laying foundation stone for several new projects at Koraput and Kotpad. Sources said the chopper could not land at Kotpada till 1.30 pm despite having taken off from Jeypore about 12 40 pm.

Pilot did not have correct information about coordinates for Kotpad for which he could not make the chopper land. Subsequently, clear coordinates were sent and CM’s chopper made safe landing.

Koraput SP C. S. Meena said the matter would be investigated.

Dec 22, 2016

