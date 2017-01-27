Naugam hero Hangpan gets Ashok Chakra

Martyr honoured: MChasen Lowang Dada, widow of Hangpan Dada, receives the Ashoka Chakra from President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Pranab Mukerjee posthumously conferred Ashok Chakra, the highest peacetime gallantry award, on Havaldar Hangpan Dada at the 68th Republic Day parade here on Thursday. It was received by his wife Chasan Lowang Dada.

Havaldar Hangpan Dada laid down his life last year while fighting terrorists in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was from the Assam Regiment and posted to Rashtriya Rifles. On May 26, 2016, his unit was pinned down in a gunfight with fleeing terrorists in the Naugam sector.

In utter disregard to his own safety, he closed in on the terrorists, thus helping to save the lives of his comrades.

In the process, the citation said, he came face-to-face with the third terrorist whom he killed before making the supreme sacrifice.