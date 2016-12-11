NSA slapped on two Bijnore riot accused

more-in

Three months after a communal riot broke out in Bijnore, Uttar Pradesh government has booked the two of the riot accused under the National Security Act.

Three people were killed and dozens were injured in the communal riots in mid September when a communal clash led to riots in Peda village in Bijnore.

Bijnore Additional Superintendent of Police M.M. Beg said the accused Sansar Singh and Tikam Singh had allegedly fired at the members of minority community, following which three people died. They were arrested on September 20.

“The National Security Act has been slapped on them,” Mr. Beg said. The police had also arrested a local BJP leader, Aishwarya Chaudhary, on charges of instigating the rioting mob.