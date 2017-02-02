NCP-Congress differ on seat sharing; alliance unlikely

more-in

Pune: With barely three weeks remaining for the Pune civic polls, prospects of an alliance between the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress seems unlikely.

While there has been no formal announcement that the parties would contest alone, leaders on both sides have indicated that an alliance is unlikely. Ego issues and lack of trust have apparently soiled the talks. Both the sides have been refusing to come to a decision on seat-sharing.

The Congress had reportedly demanded 67 seats in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which the NCP refused.

The decision is apparently based on the results of the 2012 PMC polls, in which the NCP had emerged as the single-largest party, bagging 51 seats, while the Congress emerged third — after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) — with 28 seats.

For the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the NCP leaders said that an alliance with the Congress was out of the question. “While our party is in a dominant position in the PCMC, the Congress barely has any presence there,” party leader Yogesh Behl said. In 2012, the NCP had won 83 of the 128 seats in PCMC with the Congress.

However, the NCP’s position in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been undermined with many of its heavyweight leaders defecting to the BJP.

Three of the party’s corporators — Rajendra Jagtap, Vinayak Jagtap and Shatrughan Kate — have also switched sides to join the BJP. Two of its corporators — Maya Barne and Balasaheb Taras — had quit the party last week.

Earlier, a former NCP MLA from Pimpri, Anna Bansode, had also resigned from the party with the intention of joining the BJP.

Ahead of the PCMC polls, the BJP has roped in former NCP heavyweights like Bhosari legislator Mahesh Landge and former Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Azam Pansare.