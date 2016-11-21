Other States

Monkeys force SpiceJet flight to abort takeoff

more-in

A Chennai-bound SpiceJet flight scheduled to take off from Ahmedabad on Sunday, with 189 passengers and crew on board, was forced to abort the takeoff after the air traffic controllers spotted a few monkeys on the runway.

The Ahmedabad-Chennai SpiceJet flight no SG-501 had started taxiing around 6:40 a.m. when the air traffic controllers spotted the monkeys. The ATC immediately asked the pilot as the flight, a Boeing B737-800 aircraft, was still taxiing at a low speed.

The pilot swiftly aborted the takeoff soon after the message was received.

Post a Comment
More In Other States
transport
air transport
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2016 9:59:12 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/Monkeys-force-SpiceJet-flight-to-abort-takeoff/article16662125.ece

© The Hindu