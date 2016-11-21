Monkeys force SpiceJet flight to abort takeoff

more-in

A Chennai-bound SpiceJet flight scheduled to take off from Ahmedabad on Sunday, with 189 passengers and crew on board, was forced to abort the takeoff after the air traffic controllers spotted a few monkeys on the runway.

The Ahmedabad-Chennai SpiceJet flight no SG-501 had started taxiing around 6:40 a.m. when the air traffic controllers spotted the monkeys. The ATC immediately asked the pilot as the flight, a Boeing B737-800 aircraft, was still taxiing at a low speed.

The pilot swiftly aborted the takeoff soon after the message was received.