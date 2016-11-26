Modi’s Lucknow rally next month may be put off

more-in

A question mark hangs over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally scheduled for December 24 in Lucknow, at the end of the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra across Uttar Pradesh where the Assembly polls are due early next year.

The BJP’s top office-bearers have said Mr. Modi will address a rally in Lucknow either on January 3 or the next day. “Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will lead a road show in Lucknow on December 24, at the end of the Yatra,” a senior office-bearer said.

Change in strategy

He stressed that the postponement was necessitated by a change in the campaign strategy, and not because of the demonetisation.

Mr. Modi “will make a powerful statement as he will address the rally after the 50 days of patience he urged on the people of India” after the demonetisation, the source said.