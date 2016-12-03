Moderate intensity quake jolts Doda

more-in

A moderate intensity earthquake shook some parts of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The quake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale, struck Bhaderwah, Doda and Gandoh areas of the district at 4.20 a.m., Met officials said.

“As of now, there is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property,” Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Bhaderwah, Mohammad Anwar Banday, said.

Panic-stricken people rushed out of their homes in Doda town when the quake, whose epicentre was 12 km southwest of Bhaderwah, rattled the valley.