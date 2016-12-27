Mehbooba asks police to take a ‘lenient view’ of first-time rioters

Many youngsters who took to the streets during the unrest in Kashmir were first-time offenders. | Photo Credit: AP

The State government has initiated a process to review the cases filed against over 6,000 protesters during the recent months-long unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

At a meeting with district-level officials in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti directed the police to take “a lenient view of the cases where students were caught during the protests for the first time”.

“Sometimes, even at home, kids cross the limit and are reprimanded. The cases of first-timers should be looked into. Also, cases of those facing minor charges need to be reviewed,” Ms. Mufti said.

At least 5,084 protesters, mainly students and youth, were arrested in the Valley since unrest broke out in the wake of the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani on July 9.

More than 5,000 protesters are out on bail. The police have filed 2,371 first information reports (FIRs) in the Kashmir Valley, mainly on charges such as waging war against the state, arson and rioting.

Over 90 civilians were killed and over 10,000 injured in the four-month street protests, especially in south Kashmir, the bastion of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party. The fresh move comes in the backdrop of the recent speech of Ms. Mufti when she stressed the need to “create a peaceful environment” to allow a dialogue between New Delhi and Srinagar.

Separatists have been demanding withdrawal of charges against all protesters arrested during the unrest.

Meanwhile, separatists on Monday held a protest rally in Srinagar’s Nowhatta area “to express solidarity with those protesters and Hurriyat leaders held behind the bars”.

SHRC move

The State Human Rights Commission, on Monday, directed all Deputy Commissioners to submit reports about those blinded during the summer unrest.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a report published in a section of the press, Chairperson of the commission Bilal Nazki directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the 10 districts of Kashmir to submit a detailed report,” an official spokesman said here.