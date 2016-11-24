Mayawati takes a swipe at birthday boy Mulayam

more-in

In a departure from past years, the birthday bash of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh, who turned 78 on November 22, was cancelled this year, along with all other programmes and functions associated with the celebration.

This, his party claimed, was done to express solidarity with the victims of the Kanpur Dehat rail accident, which claimed more than 140 lives.

Taking a swipe at the SP boss, BSP chief Mayawati, however, claimed Mr. Mulayam Singh’s birthday celebrations were cancelled due to the impact of demonetisation.

Through her attack, she also found a way of reaching out to the Muslim community by raking up the Muzaffarnagar riots.

She said Mr. Singh’s decision not to celebrate his birthday with the usual grandeur looked more a fallout of “notebandi” (demonetisation) than the distress faced by the general people.

“If he was so sensitive in matters of general interest, why would he celebrate the Saifai Mahotsav and his birthday in a royal manner with opulence after the heavy loss of lives in the Muzaffarnagar riots? The people of Uttar Pradesh, especially Muslims, would like answers to these questions ahead of the upcoming U.P. Assembly elections,” Ms. Mayawati said.

Over the years, Mr. Singh’s birthday and the annual cultural jamboree in his native Saifai have been celebrated with fanfare, involving Bollywood icons.