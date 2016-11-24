Mayawati dares Modi to seek fresh mandate

more-in

BSP supremo Mayawati today dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold fresh elections to know the people’s view on demonetisation.

“I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if you really are an honest man and want a correct survey and if you have guts, then dissolve Parliament and hold fresh elections,” she said over the demonetisation issue.

Her remarks came a day after the PMO said that more than 93 per cent of the five lakh people who participated in a survey on Narendra Modi App have supported demonetisation.

The issue of demonetisation has rocked both the Houses since the commencement of the winter session.

Blaming BJP for the disruption, Ms. Mayawati said the entire Opposition is seeking PM’s presence in Parliament.

“The ruling party does not want Parliament to function as all the Opposition parties are demanding PM’s presence in Parliament,” she said outside Parliament.