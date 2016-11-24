Other States

Mattoo resigns as Mehbooba’s adviser

Amitabh Matoo on Wednesday resigned as adviser of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Mr. Mattoo, a close confidant of Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, was re-appointed as the CM’s adviser by Ms. Mufti in April earlier this year. “The decision to tender my resignation is apolitical and personal and no politics is involved in it. Yes, I have resigned and will not continue,” he said.

Informed sources said there were growing differences between Ms. Mufti and Mr. Mattoo, of late, over the functioning and conduct of a bureaucrat. Ms. Mutfi reportedly tried to retrieve the situation but failed to prevail upon Mr. Mattoo.

“His [Mattoo] resignation is yet to be accepted,” said a senior Peoples Democratic Party leader.

