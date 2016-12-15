Maratha rally evokes poor response in Nagpur

Weak Show: While organisers claimed over 15 lakh people participated in the Morcha in Nagpur on Wednesday, police put the number at 17,000. — | Photo Credit: S. Sudarshan

NAGPUR: Around 17,000 people from across Maharashtra participated in the “Maratha –Kunbi Muk Kranti Morcha” (Maratha-Kunbi silent protest march) in Nagpur on Wednesday as against the organisers’ expectations and claims of more than five lakh people for the march to the Assembly during the ongoing winter session.

One of the organisers, Congress leader Abhijit Sapkal, claimed that more around 15 lakh people participated in Wednesday’s silent march. However, according to Satyvan Bandiwar, senior police inspector of Sitaburdi police station, “not more than 17,000 people, among them 3,000 women,” took part in the rally.

The protest march was named Maratha-Kunbi march as against Maratha march in the earlier protests held across the State.

Later, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is camping in Nagpur for the winter session, met a delegation and said his government will set up a high-profile panel, comprising experts and intellectuals, to look into the issues raised by them.

Addressing the delegation, he said the services of retired higher and lower court judges from the community, professors and other intellectuals will be availed for preparing a detailed report.

This is for the first time that Marathas, who have taken out big rallies across the state in the last two months demanding reservation in education and jobs and amendments to the Atrocities Act, presented a memorandum directly to the CM, departing from the practice of handing it over to district collectors.

This was the second consecutive Maratha-Kunbi protest in Nagpur which witnessed a low turnout as compared to the sizeable crowd in the silent protest marches organised in other parts of the state, especially in western Maharashtra. Similar protest by the Maratha-Kunbi community in October saw a mere 7,000 participants due to sub-caste divisions among the Marathas and the Kunbis.

The silent march, which started from Yashwant stadium at around 12.15 p.m. concluded at the Morris collage square near Sitaburdi, maintained strict discipline. There was no sloganeering except for a few speeches made by some young girls.

Many politicians, cutting across party lines, participated in the march, among them BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, Ashish Deshmukh and Sambhaji Bhosale, Rajya Sabha MP.

Asked about the low turnout, Mr. Bhosale said, “Nagpur is a cosmopolitan city. Second, Panjabrao Deshmukh (a farmer’s leader and Congress politician in 1950s) had asked the Marathas in Vidarbha to turn into Kunbi caste but still the sense (of fraternity among Maratha and Kunbi) is the same. They (Kunbis) need to be told that the Kunbi and Maratha is the same caste. There is only a difference of sub-sections. I will make efforts to take them along.”

Mr. Bhosale said the protesters were not demanding dilution or scrapping of the Atrocities Act. “Our only demand is to prevent its misuse,” he added. Another participant Mr. Rajendra Korde blamed “proximity of Nagpur to Madhya Pradesh and less population of Marataha in the region” as a reason for low turnout.

Some participants also blamed demonetization for low turnout. “We hardly had any money to travel for this protest. The low turnout is because of the note scrapping as every silent protest march before November 8 was big,” informed Ganesh Nikam and Somnath Nikam, participants from Patoda town of Beed district.

Senior cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil and Vinod Tawde came to the venue of the protest march to collect the memorandum of demands from the protesters who refused to give it to them and asked to meet the Chief Minister.