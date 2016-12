more-in

An alleged Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district of South Chhattisgarh on Saturday, the police said. The district’s Superintendent of Police, I.Kalyaan Elesela, claimed the incident occurred around 10 a.m. in an exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists near Masalmedgu village.

The identity of the body is yet to be ascertained.