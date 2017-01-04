Manipur CM, MLAs rush to meet Pranab

more-in

Around 40 Congress MLAs from Manipur, led by Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, reached Delhi on Tuesday evening to meet President Pranab Mukherjee over reports of an attempt to postpone elections in the State.

“We will meet the President and other leaders to urge them to hold elections on schedule along with four other States,” Mr Ibobi Singh told The Hindu over the phone. Elections to the State are due later this year.

Official sources said the Manipur government has learnt that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a letter on January 2, had suggested to the Election Commission that elections in the State be postponed in view of the ongoing economic blockade.

Following this, an emergency meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was held on Tuesday morning, at which it was decided that a delegation would be sent to Delhi to meet the President and the party high command.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh told reporters that the Centre has “informed the Election Commission about the prevailing situation in the State and it is up to them now.”

Mr. Singh dismissed rumours that President’s Rule would be imposed in the State. “President’s Rule is imposed in the rarest of rare cases,” he said.

“It will be politically suicidal if President’s Rule is imposed in Manipur now. We have informed the EC and at the most elections may be deferred. The Assembly completes its term on March 18,” a senior official said.

Besides Mr Ibobi Singh, the team includes Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam and senior Ministers. Manipur Congress president T.N. Haokip, who was in Kolkata, also rushed to Delhi.

Sources said State BJP leaders have also been summoned to Delhi by the party leadership while Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh discussed the situation with Governor Najma Heptulla.