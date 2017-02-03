Maharashtra textbook says ‘ugliness’ is reason for dowry demands

more-in

A textbook for Class XII in Maharashtra has cited “ugliness” and physical handicap of a girl as a reason behind the dowry issue prevalent in the country.

The remark appears in a chapter in the sociology textbook titled ‘Major Social Problems in India’ of the state Secondary and Higher Secondary education Board.

Along with other factors like religion, caste system, social prestige and compensation principle, the chapter cites “ugliness” as a reason for the grooms’ families to demand more dowry.

“If a girl is ugly and handicapped, then it becomes very difficult for her to get married. To marry such girls, bridegroom and his family demand more dowry. Parents of such girls become helpless and pay dowry as per the demands of the bridegroom as family. It leads to rise in the practice of dowry system,” the textbook says.

When asked about the passage which could be objected to by gender rights groups, an official of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said the matter will be looked into.

Board chairman Gangadhar Mamane said, “I will discuss the issue with the board of studies and will then comment on it.”