MLA seeks ban on sexually explicit hoardings

more-in

NAGPUR: The Maharashtra Assembly will soon discuss a Private Member Bill seeking prohibition of advertisements and hoardings carrying vulgar and offensive photos of women which tend to instigate sexual offences. The Bill, prepared by Congress MLA Harshvardhan Sapkal, was tabled in the Assembly on Friday.

The Bill says a number of advertisements in magazines, dailies, and hoardings published with the sole intent of commercial benefit carry vulgar and offensive pictures of women. Such depiction of women’s body is extremely destructive to the mindset of youngsters and adolescents.

“This is a systematic attempt through advertisements to use woman’s body only to arouse the emotions of youngsters and to earn money through the sell of the product. In several cases the product has nothing to do with a woman. Such depiction of the woman’s body is also leading to increase in cases of violence against women, rape, and sexual harassment,” says the Bill.

Differentiating between the portrayal of women in films and television serials, it said that these shows are limited to a certain audience. “Advertisements on hoardings and elsewhere repeatedly target a larger audience. This promotes sexual crime against women and it has not only been observed in urban areas but even the rural part is not immune from it. Hence it is of utmost importance to immediately ban such advertisements,” said the Bill.

The Bill recommends ban on sexually explicit ads and on exhibition, sale, rent, distribution or broadcasting of it. It has a provision of imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to Rs. 2,000. A repeat offence, by the same person, would lead to five years of jail and a fine up to Rs 10,000. The Bill is likely to be discussed on Friday.