Lighter notes from the legislature

more-in

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition Ministers were in for a surprise in the Assembly on Thursday when some treasury bench members gave them a tougher time than the Opposition.

During question hour, Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule faced questions from none other than his own party MLA Sunil Deshmukh from Amravati. He was not alone. All five BJP MLAs from Nagpur — Milind Mane, Krishna Khopade, Sudhakar Kohale, Sudhakar Deshmukh and Vikas Kumbhare — had a volley of questions for the Health Minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Sawant over the condition of mental patients at a mental health care centre in Nagpur.

On the same day, a Shiv Sena MLA from Thane, Pratap Sarnaik, drew barbs from the Opposition benches when he demanded that his party chief Udhhav Thackeray be allowed to sit beside the Prime Minister at the inauguration of Metro rail in Thane.

****

Speaking on demonetisation in the Council on the third day of the ongoing winter session, senior Congress leader Narayan Rane brought two newly-designed Rs. 500 notes to show the chairman; however, he did not forget to take them back from the speaker.

****

The newly elected BJP MLC, Parnay Fuke, who sparked a controversy on his election day by clicking a photograph with gangster Santosh Ambekar, became a subject of ridicule once again in the Assembly premises on the day he took oath. Mr. Fuke brought his entire family to the legislature and clicked photos with them at the entrance of the lower House. His wife was even caught taking a selfie on the Assembly stairs. The Fuke’s were, however, unperturbed and got busy with their selfies.