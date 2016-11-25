Left calls for strike in Tripura November 28

After Kerala, the Left Front in Tripura has called for a hartal on November 28 in protest against demonetisation. The Tripura Left Front committee stated that the strike is to emphasise the immense suffering of the people following banning of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination notes.

“Apart from 12 hour strike, we have chalked out agitation programme against anti people demonetization decision of the NDA government. Crores of people are suffering, scores are dying in queues outside banks and banks”, the Left Front chairman stated.

He alleged that the central government was not even paying heed to the voice of over 200 MPs. Parties opposing the “dictatorial attitude of the Narendra Modi government” resolved to adopt separate protest programmes across the country, he added.

He informed CPI(M) and other left parties would launch a week-long protest from November 26. Left workers would stage agitation in front of all central government offices in all 23 sub-divisions of the state.