Lalu’s sons should come out of his shadow, says BJP

Apparently taking a cue for political mileage from what is happening in the Yadav family of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP in Bihar asked the sons of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad to come out of his shadow.

“The RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav must be feeling scared seeing what is happening in U.P... I’d advise his two sons to get out of their father’s shadow by taking over the party leadership,” said BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi here on Tuesday.

He was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of his weekly programme of meeting people at his residence.

Mr. Modi said that since Mr. Lalu Prasad’s reputation has been ‘tainted’ after his conviction in the fodder scam, his sons should distance themselves from his ‘political legacy.’

Asked about Mr. Lalu Prasad’s attempt to broker a peace in Uttar Pradesh, as he is related to the Mulayam family, Mr. Modi said he had failed in his efforts.

Reacting to Mr. Sushil Modi’s remarks, a senior RJD leader said, “It’s nothing but his vain attempt to foment a family feud in Bihar.”