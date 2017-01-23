Kids enjoy going to school in this tribal tehsil

more-in

Kinwat: Young students from government schools in Kinwat, a tribal tehsil in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, are experiencing a new found happiness as their institutions improving in terms of environs and quality in education.

The head master of Kamtala ZP primary school, Raut A.U., says that his students arrive 30 minutes early and leave half an hour after closing time.

This happy scenario, he says, is due to the new surroundings of the school, which include refurbished buildings, plantations, and digitised method of teaching, among others.

“At Rohidas Tanda Primary School, the strength has doubled from nine to 18, thanks to students of private English medium schools taking admission,” Block Education Officer S.T. Paune said.

Kamtala is among the 62 out of the total 282 primary schools where education has been digitised. The teaching system is expected to be inaugurated in 15 more schools.

“We have six ashram schools which have bagged ISO certification for their quality in education and infrastructure,” The Kinwat Assistant Collector and project officer of the Integrated Tribal Development Project, Rajendra Bharud, said, adding, “In addition to six more ashram schools, 120 of the 150 anganwadi centres have also been audited and cleared for ISO certification.”

The enhancement of school education and building of a brand through ISO certification came about through the 2013 batch IAS officer, Mr. Bharud’s vision. Kinwat is his first attempt in the intiative. Mr. Bharud emphasised on improving schools, which would make students feel at home.

He says that one of the most difficult tasks — bringing about an attitudinal change in teachers and villagers towards education — was achieved through meetings he conducted during the initial days of his posting. “I explained to them the value of education in human development and general progress in their villages.” He says that things became simpler for him as he grew familiar with his area of work, and that people are more than happy about the turn of events.

The villagers are satisfied that the IAS officer’s suggestion of spending 5% of the Tribal Sub Plan funds — coming to gram panchayats under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act 1996 — on education, was for a proper cause.