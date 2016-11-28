Khalistan Liberation Front chief arrested near Delhi

more-in

Khalistan Liberation Front chief Harminder Mintoo, who escaped from the high-security Nabha jail in Punjab on Sunday, was arrested near Delhi on Monday. At least five armed men in police uniform stormed the jail and escaped with six prisoners, including Mintoo.

“Khalistani terrorist Harminder Mintoo, who escaped from jail yesterday, [has been] arrested near Delhi railway station,” Punjab police said.

Others who fled were Kashmira Singh, an alleged terrorist, and alleged gangsters Vicky Gaundar, Amandeep Dhotian, Gurpreet Sekhon and Nita Deol.

Mintoo, who formed a new outfit after breaking away from Babbar Khalsa International in 2009 was held in November 2014 after he was deported from Thailand. He was wanted in 10 terror cases.

(With inputs from PTI)