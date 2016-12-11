Other States

Kerala CM denied police permission to attend function in Bhopal

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan  

The CPI (M) has taken strong objection to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan being denied police permission to attend a felicitation organised by people from Kerala in Bhopal on Saturday.

Party Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat told The Hindu that Mr. Vijayan was advised by the police not to attend the event as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was purportedly holding a demonstration.

Mr. Vijayan had come to Bhopal to attend a meeting of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA). The Kerala government had informed the government of MP and Mr. Vijayan attended the meeting, Ms. Karat told The Hindu from Bhopal.

“In the evening, people from Kerala in Bhopal invited him to an auditorium to felicitate him. At 5.30 p.m., as he was about to leave, he was told by the police not to go as there was an RSS demonstration. They said we cannot guarantee your security,” Ms. Karat said. “It is outrageous that the MP government is being controlled by the RSS. Only a person the RSS approves of can come here to take part in a programme. No other Chief Minister can. This is shocking and outrageous.”

Mr. Vijayan did not attend the felicitation, she added.

