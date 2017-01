Two major avalanches struck an Army patrol and a camp in Gurez on January 25 and 26, burying around 20 soldiers

The Army on Friday recovered four more bodies of soldiers who went missing after twin avalanches hit Badipora’s Gurez valley, taking the toll of dead soldiers to 14 since Thursday.

“The bodies of four missing soldiers have been found,” Srinagar based Army spokesman Colonal Rajesh Kalia told The Hindu.

The avalanches struck an Army patrol and a camp in Gurez on January 25 and 26, burying over 20 soldiers.

Eight soldiers were rescued.