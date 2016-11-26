Kashmir Valley enveloped in fog

Kashmiri fishermen rows their Shikaras, or traditional boats, on a cold and foggy day at the Dal Lake in Srinagar. Cold conditions continued in most parts of Kashmir with fog affecting air traffic and normal life. Photo: AP

The night temperature across Kashmir division increased by several degrees providing relief to the people from cold conditions, even as the Valley remained engulfed under a thick layer of fog.

Srinagar - the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir — recorded the minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius, an increase of nearly three degrees from the previous night’s 1.5 degrees Celsius, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.

He said Kupwara, in north Kashmir, registered a low of 2.7 degrees Celsius — up by nearly four degrees from the previous night’s minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum in Kokernag town in south settled at 3.4 degrees Celsius, while Qazigund — the gateway town to Kashmir Valley recorded a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir registered a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night’s 1 degrees Celsius, he said.

Pahalgam hill resort in south Kashmir registered the minimum of 3.8 degrees Celsius — an increase of over three degrees from 0.6 degrees Celsius yesterday, the official said.

He said the night temperature in Leh town in Ladakh region, went up by two degrees from minus 4 degrees Celsius to settle at minus 2 degrees Celsius.Leh was the coldest recorded place in the state.

The temperature for the nearby Kargil town settled at the low of minus 1.1 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The higher reaches of Kashmir received the season’s first snowfall on Monday, but the weather has remained dry since then.

However, a thick layer of fog continued to engulf many areas in the Valley, including in the summer capital here.

The Meteorological Department has forecast light rain or snow at isolated places over the higher reaches of Kashmir and Ladakh over the next two days, the official said.