Karmapa Trinley Dorje winds up Arunchal visit

Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu meeting His Holiness the 17th Gyalwang Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje at Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. Photo PTI

The 17th Gyalwang Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje winded up his two-day visit to West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Karmapa preached and gave his blessings to the Tibetans at Gyuto Monastery at Tenzingang before leaving for Kalaktang, an official report said.

Thousands of devotees, including hundreds from neighboring Bhutan, thronged the Kalaktang general ground and paid their reverence.

Among others, state Legislative Assembly Speaker T N Thongdok, Chairman of Department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs (DoKAA) Jambey Wangdi, West Kameng DC Sonal Swaroop, DIG (APP) T Tusar, SP PN Khrimey and Abbots of Gontse Gaden Rabgye Ling Monastery, Thubchog Gatse Ling Monastery and Thupsung Dargye Ling Monastery accompanied the Karmapa to Kalaktang.

During his discourse at Bomdila on Thursday, the Karmapa said that only propagating the message of peace would not serve the purpose, it should come from within.

Assuring people of coming back and interact with the people in a more personalized and larger scale in the days to come, the Karmapa expressed his gratitude to the MoS for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister Pema Khandu for facilitating his visit to the state.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju in his address at Bomdila yesterday said that the visit of the Karmapa to the region and the state was a matter of great pride and honour.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doing away with the restrictions imposed in the previous eras and for facilitating the Karmapa’s visit to any part of the country and elsewhere.

The Union minister also said that with this new development, the gap between the spiritual guru and the followers would be bridged.