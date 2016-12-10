J&K safest for tourists, says Mehbooba

Jammu & Kashmir Governor, N.N. Vohra interacts with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti during an hour long meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Jammu. Photo: PTI

Days after the separatist groups invited tourists to the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has called upon the people of the country to visit the state and enjoy its hospitality, saying that it was the safest place in the world for tourists.

“Jammu and Kashmir is the safest place not only in the country but the whole world for tourists and especially for women. You can move around here without any fear even during nights and nothing untoward will happen to you,” Mehbooba said while speaking at a function.

She said that women face many hardships in other places in the country but her government would not let them face any hardships unlike what happens to women in other places, she added.

Her government she said would offer exciting packages to the tourists and she invited them to visit the state along with their families.

“The atmosphere is very good, the place is picturesque and then snowfall is in the offing and I would like to invite all the people of the country to visit Kashmir and enjoy our hospitality”, Mehbooba added

A snow festival is to be organised at Gulmarg in January, so I request the people of the country to visit Kashmir along with their children,” she said.

Mehbooba’s invite comes days after separatists made an appeal to tourists to visit the Valley, saying tourists and pilgrims from the world, including India, who intend to visit Kashmir were most welcome.

“From centuries, Kashmiris have been safeguarding and providing exemplary hospitality and safety to tourists and Yatris from the world, including India, as we have been taught hospitality, humanity and safeguarding the rights of guests by our great religion.

“Tourists and Yartris from the world, including India, who intend to visit Kashmir are most welcome,” the separatists said in a statement on December 6.

Since the agitation broke out in July, tourism-related activities has come to a standstill in Kashmir.