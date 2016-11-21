Intellectuals express concern over ‘organised violence’ on campuses

more-in

PANAJI: Noted columnist Peter deSouza on Saturday expressed his concern on the rise of ‘organised violence’ in Indian universities and institutes of knowledge.

Speaking at the on-going Dakshinayan Rashtriya Parishad — a convention of intellectuals and writers — on the topic ‘have Indian intellectuals failed India’, Mr. deSouza said universities should be the centres of discourse, and that their silence is counter- productive to the growth of intellectual dissent in the Indian society.

He was sharing the stage with noted writers and critics Rahmat Tarikere and Dr. Kanji Patel.

“The ones [that] have chosen to raise their voices have paid a price like [intellectuals] [M.M.] Kalburgi, [Govind] Pansare and [Narendra] Dabholkar” Mr. deSouza said, adding that speaking the truth is not enough, and “One must have the courage to speak the truth that is dangerous; truth that counters the general hegemonic practices.”

The discussion was moderated by Father Victor Ferrao, and focused on issues of intellectual dissent and the lack of support to the counter discourse.

Kannada writer and critic Rahmat Tarikere, with a focus on intellectuals in Karnataka, expressed how mystics in the State were once seen as intellectuals. He also expressed his concern over organised violence.

Another writer, Dr. Kanji Patel, said he is glad to know that there are intellectuals in the Indian society who raise their voice against institutions that have caused oppression. He also said the masses should take a stance against social oppression and indulge in counter discourse, to bring about a change in the society.