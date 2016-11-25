Indus Water Treaty: Will utilise every single drop of water belonging to India, says Modi

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the water that rightfully belongs to India under the Indus Water Treaty cannot be allowed to go to Pakistan and government was working towards a mechanism for optimum utilisation of every single drop of water from Satluj, Ravi and Beas rivers.

“Under the Indus Water Treaty, India has the right over water of Satluj, Beas and Ravi rivers. It rightfully belongs to our farmers, but this water is not reaching the farmer's field, instead the water is flowing to Pakistan and eventually going to the sea,” said Mr. Modi at the rally at Bathinda in Punjab, where he laid the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

“This water is neither being utilised by Pakistan nor does it comes in Indian farmers destiny. I have set-up a task force. I'm committed to ensure that every single drop of water, which is rightfully ours, under the Indus Water Treaty, is brought to the farmers in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and other parts of the country,” he said.

Mr. Modi said that NDA government was concerned about troubles faced by farmers and would leave no stone unturned to resolve their problems. “Governments came and went in Delhi, but farmers kept suffering as water continued to flow to Pakistan. Not any-more, I will ensure that farmers get what is rightfully theirs,” he said.