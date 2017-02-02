Indian Coast Guard turns 41

more-in

MUMBAI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) western region has said that it is building up capabilities to safeguard the coastline and that 2016 was an incident-free year for maritime security.

The ICG was founded in 1977. It celebrated its 41st Raising Day on Wednesday.

The statement claimed that during 2016, ICG’s western region saved 124 lives by undertaking 55 search and rescue missions and 11 medical evacuations at sea, with the support of Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai.

“Post 26/11, ICG has been steadily expanding in terms of operational capabilities, manpower and infrastructure,” the statement read. The armed force’s air arm has inducted twin-engine Dornier helicopters, and acquisition of medium range patrol aircraft is in process.

The ICG said, “A chain of electronic surveillance sensors have been established all along the coastline. There are 18 radar station set up under ICG western region and another 14 stations are planned under Phase– II project.”