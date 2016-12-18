In Lucknow weddings, pipers don’t call the tune

more-in

Family members and guests dancing away to blaring modern DJ sets or traditional bands with drums, clarinets and trumpets; well-adorned mares, grand Victorian-style chariots or palanquins bringing in the groom; disco lights and sound trolleys electrifying the atmosphere in the night — band processions are an essential part of marriages and signify the baarat (arrival of the groom). And winter — the preferred season for marriages — is considered most lucrative for the “band companies”.

But this season is different. The timing of the demonetisation announcement could not have come at a worse time for around 200 bands in Lucknow. “It’s not been a good season. There has been a fall of 30 per cent in business,” says Suresh Kumar in Qaiserbagh, who runs the Ram Chandra Band Company. Mr. Kumar, who has had four cancellations, says many more orders have been delayed as families have postponed marriages after the demonetisation announcement.

Mr Kumar and other band ‘owners’ of the band shops or companies, employ daily wage earners. Some outsource the orders but most of these bands already have their own set of expert instrumentalists, with some owners acting as lead musicians. Typically a band consists of 15 to 20 persons, including musicians and light bearers. The size of the band depends on the number of people in the baraat.

Though the situation improved after the initial weeks, Mr. Kumar says the damage has been done since the first phase of the peak season ends in a few days.

“Customers come offering to pay in old notes or through cheques. That poses problems for us. We have to pay daily wage labourers, who need immediate payment in cash. I had to deploy an employee to stand outside the bank just to encash the amount,” said Mr. Kumar.

The second phase of the peak marriage season starts mid-January, but Mr. Kumar is not too optimistic things will improve. “We cannot say what will be rolled out next,” says he.

Dalits lead trade

Mr. Kumar belongs to the Dhanuk community, one of the many Dalit castes in Uttar Pradesh. Though over the years members of other groups, including Muslims, have ventured into the band business, Dalits have traditionally been its mainstay.

Most of the popular “brass band” companies in Lucknow are run by Dalits, especially Dhanuks, with successive generations carrying on the trade. Orders are usually made many months in advance, with few cancellations on either side.

But there have been few fresh orders since November 8 says Vinay Shankar, who runs the Nishi Band Company at the bustling Naka crossing.

— home to many such ‘band shops’ on both sides of the street. According to Mr. Shankar, his revenues have fallen around 20 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

The bands also face a shortage of cash-in-hand, as most of the payments are coming in form of cheques after many companies refused orders as customers were flooding them with demonetised notes.

“Since there is no option, now we are accepting delayed payments. I am taking a small amount in cash and accepting the rest in cheque. What to do? Our customers come to us through connected links. Why would we want to reject a customer and spoil business? After all, it is also a matter of izzat (honour) for them,” says Mr. Shankar, also a Dhanuk.

Surendra Kumar of the Navjeevan band company says he has had five cancellations in the past month. “Just yesterday, a customer called to say he wanted to postpone the date of the marriage. He asked me to wait and did not confirm if the order would come through. Let’s see what happens,” says Mr. Kumar.

Coupled with the increasingly competitive market for the band companies, demonetisation has also resulted in a dip in rates. Ankit Gautam, a security supervisor by occupation, handles his ancestral business at the Shivraj brass band.

“Depending on the distance and items, earlier we would get a deal worth Rs 25,000 per session (usually two hours). That has come down to around 16,000-18,000,” he says.

The slump in the band business has had a knock-on effect on daily wage labourers, for whom the marriage season offered additional income with work at the ceremonies during the evenings. Labourers used to Rs 300-Rs 350 per assignment but not any more.

Santosh Kumar Yadav from Rae Bareli has spent his morning and afternoon waiting unsuccessfully for work at a construction site in old Lucknow. As evening approaches, he heads towards the band market in search of work — his job would require him to walk alongside the baraat procession carrying heavy, light fixtures on his head.

“There was already no surety of work for us. Daily wage work is a kutcha (unreliable) trade. I have had success only once in the last four days,” said Mr. Yadav, as he waited outside the band shops in Charbagh.