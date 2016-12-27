I was not consulted before Madkaikar’s induction: MoS Naik

The recent induction of ex-Congress legislator Pandurang Madkaikar into Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of State Assembly elections, has not gone down well with North Goa MP and Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent charge) Sripad Naik. He claims he was not consulted about the decision and he was opposed to the induction.

“I was just told at the last minute [about the decision]. I was not in [its] favour,” Mr. Naik told The Hindu on Tuesday, indicating that the decision was not in the interest of the party and that the BJP workers in the Cumbharjua constituency of North Goa were against it.

After inducting Mr. Madkaikar nearly a week ago, Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar — a former Chief Minister of Goa — had addressed a ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally during which he made it clear that Mr. Madkaikar, a three time MLA representing Cumbharjua constituency, would now contest the elections on a BJP ticket from Cumbharjua.

Mr. Naik’s son, Siddhesh reportedly aspired for the Cumbharjua constituency ticket. When asked if he was upset about his son’s prospects, Mr. Naik said the ticket could have been given to any person from within the party and not necessarily to his son.

Meanwhile Goa Congress Pradesh committee president Luizinho Faleiroon Tuesday said the induction has led to a turmoil within the BJP. “Till recently they were calling our MLAs corrupt and now they are inducting the same persons,” he said.

Mr. Madkaikar had earlier quit the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party to join BJP during Mr. Parrikar’s tenure as Chief Minister and had held office as a Minister. He then moved to Congress and was a Minister in the Congress-led alliance government. He also faced charges of corruption from Mr. Parrikar.