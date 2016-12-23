I-T Dept. to initiate criminal action against Gujarat realtor

The Income tax authorities are set to initiate criminal action against realtor Mahesh Shah and his Chartered Accountant (CA)Tehmul Sethna for filing a ‘false’ declaration of Rs.13,860 crore black money under the Centre's Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS).

Mr. Shah had declared unaccounted cash amounting to Rs. 13,860 crore, but had vanished after filing the application under the IDS. Subsequently, he had claimed that the money he had disclosed was not his and he did it to earn commission.

He had said that the money belonged to politicians, builders, bureaucrats and businessmen, and he would name them before the tax authorities during the investigation.

However, according to the Income Tax (I-T) officials, Mr. Shah and his CA have not given any names to the authorities so far despite several rounds of interrogation.

“Mr. Shah has not revealed any names so far. Soon a criminal complaint will be filed against him and his CA who accompanied him to file the false declaration,” B.D. Gupta, principal chief commissioner of the Income Tax Department in Gujarat, said.

On the crackdown on black money holders in Gujarat, the I-T department has conducted 30 searches and 13 surveys across the State since the announcement of demonetisation move on November 8.

“We have seized assets worth Rs. 22.93 crore, including gold and jewellery worth Rs. 6.8 crore and new currency worth Rs. 3.53 crore during the seizure, while admissions worth Rs. 50.10 crore were made in the survey activity. All activities were conducted based on credible information from sources,” a senior official at the I-T department in Ahmedabad said.

The department had also conducted verification activities at a bank branch in Ahmedabad on suspicions of money laundering in bank accounts. The officer claimed that no irregularity in excess deposits beyond the limit of Rs. 50,000 in Jan Dhan accounts was found in Gujarat.