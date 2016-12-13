Hardik meets Nitish, invites him to Kissan Sammelan

more-in

The Akhil Bhartiya Patel Navnirman Sena leader Hardik Patel on Tuesday arrived Patna and met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to invite him to the upcoming Kissan Sammelan (farmer’s rally) in Gujarat.

Senior JD(U) leader and the party’s principal general secretary K.C. Tyagi was present at the meeting in which, party sources said, the leaders discussed issues such as reservation and demonetisation.

The meeting has put to rest, at least for the time being, speculations that Nitish Kumar is inching closer to his former ally, the BJP, after his open support for the Centre’s demonetisation move. Hardik Patel is a known critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Patel has been fighting for reservation for the Patel community in Gujarat. He has been meeting leaders of the community for their support in other States as well. He had declared his support for Nitish Kumar in September last year, ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar.

Local supporters of Hardik Patel, who had assembled at the Patna airport to receive him, told The Hindu that the Sena would organise a series of rallies in different parts of Gujarat next year.

“I’ve come here to invite Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to participate in the Kissan Sammelan on January 28 in Gujarat… I am happy he has accepted my invitation,” Mr. Patel told journalists in Patna after meeting Mr. Kumar at his official residence. On the prohibition in Bihar, Mr Patel called it a “historic move.” “Those States where a ban on liquor has been enforced have seen progress and development,” he said. Many BJP leaders in Gujarat were involved in illegal trade of liquor, he alleged.

Slamming the BJP government at the Centre, Mr. Patel said all those raising their voice against the party were being crushed and they were filing sedition charges to send critics to jail.